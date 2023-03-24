Katherine Nayartih Haringhton Padrón as the new president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the Caracas Metropolitan Area.

The President of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), Judge Gladys Gutiérrez swore in this Wednesday Dr. Katherine Nayartih Haringhton Padrón as the new president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of the Caracas Metropolitan Area.

During the swearing in, the President of the highest Venezuelan court invited the recently sworn in to follow the judicial policies emanating from the high court, aimed at increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the Judiciary, as well as the service provided to the defendants.

Likewise, Judge Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado stated that within the framework of the process of transformation and optimization of the Judiciary, sustained work was maintained to guarantee citizens access to justice, due process and effective judicial protection, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The act, held in the Auditorium of the Plenary Chamber of the TSJ, was attended by the Magistrates and Magistrates that make up the Board of Directors of the highest court, as well as the Executive Director of the Magistracy.

