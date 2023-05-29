New report on the search for missing children in the jungle

Search efforts continue to find the whereabouts of the four brothers disappeared in the jungle of San José del Guaviarein the midst of the provisions, the hopes of the search groups are maintained, among which are the Military Forces, the National Army and the indigenous communities of that region.

For its part, the ICBF provided the most recent report on the new clues that are given to guarantee the well-being of the search team that has been in the middle of the jungle for several days.

“Hope continues to live and we do not stop in our task of articulating actions with other State entities, indigenous communities and the Military Forces to find the brothers,” said the general director of the ICBF, who highlighted the work of the Unit for Victims , the Land Restitution Unit and the Military Forces that have provided constant support to the teams that lead the tours through the Guaviare jungle.

The delivery of markets, cleaning kits and psychological support to the indigenous people who participate in the search operationthey are part of the work that is carried out to guarantee the well-being of the people who carry out the search work, despite the fact that no new signs of the minors have been found.

The indigenous people who have joined this mission and who have left the search area undergo medical examinations, their health status is monitored, and psychosocial care is provided so that they return to their communities from San José del Guaviare. .

They find new clues of the missing children:

The Armed Forces, working jointly with the Nukak indigenous community, would have found 500 meters from the plane a series of elements that prove the presence of minors there, also representing clues:

– Tennis

– A diaper

– A cell phone case

– A teapot lid

Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neryman Ranoque Mucutuy (11-month-old baby) are the children who disappeared in the jungle.

And it is that there are 133 trained men who work in ‘Operation Miracle’, as the operation to find minors alive has been called.