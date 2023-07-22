New Round of Tickets for Chengdu Universiade Now on Sale: Schedule, Precautions, and Ticket Buying Guide

New Round of Tickets for Chengdu Universiade to Go on Sale Tomorrow

According to the official news of Chengdu Universiade, a new round of tickets is expected to go on sale tomorrow, July 23. Fans and sports enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the release of these tickets to secure their spots in the upcoming sporting events.

The sale will start at 15:00 and will include tickets for basketball, table tennis, and water polo. These popular sports have generated significant interest among fans, and it is expected that the tickets will sell out quickly.

To ensure a smooth ticket-buying experience, the Chengdu Universiade organizers have provided some important information and precautions for potential buyers. It is advised to set alarms and be ready to purchase the tickets as soon as they become available.

For domestic buyers, tickets can be purchased through various channels, including the Chengdu Universiade official ticketing applet, the official ticketing website (both mobile and PC terminals), and offline official ticketing service outlets. Overseas buyers can dial 4006089988 for consultation and ticket purchase. Once they enter the country, they can follow the same procedures as domestic buyers.

Regarding the ticket purchase process, the Chengdu Universiade organizers have shared detailed instructions. The ticket prices for basketball, table tennis, and water polo are expected to be announced on the official ticketing website.

It is important to note that the Chengdu Universiade implements a real-name system for ticket purchases. Therefore, buyers will be required to provide their real-name information corresponding to the number of tickets purchased. Accepted identification documents include the ID card of the People’s Republic of China, the Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, the Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, and valid passports for foreign citizens.

Each account is limited to purchasing a maximum of 5 tickets per game, with specific restrictions on certain events. The organizers have also provided information on how to pick up the tickets after purchase. Electronic ticket holders can enter the venue with their valid ID cards for verification, while paper ticket holders can either receive their tickets via express mail or collect them from designated ticket service outlets.

Additionally, the Chengdu Universiade has implemented a real-name admission system, requiring attendees to present their valid ID cards (originals) along with their tickets for entry. Children born on or after June 1, 2017, can enter the venue for free with valid ID cards, provided they are accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

It is important to note that purchased tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded, except in cases of game cancellation. Spectators unable to attend due to game postponement or rescheduling can apply for a refund through the official ticketing service mailbox or the ticket consultation hotline.

For further inquiries or clarifications about ticketing, interested individuals can dial 028-114 and select option 8.

With the Chengdu Universiade just a week away, excitement is building among sports fans. The comment sections are filled with discussions about which games people are most excited to watch.

Please note that the specific ticket sales information is subject to the official announcement on the official ticketing website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

