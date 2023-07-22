Solar erythema: causes, symptoms and treatments of skin inflammation

Getting sunburn is easier than expected, indeed it can happen even when the sun’s rays don’t seem so strong. Fortunately, it is not impossible to fix.

Having a darker skin color can be a bit of everyone’s dream in the summer, especially for those with a particularly light complexion and want to have a less “dull” look. In all cases, however, it is always good to expose yourself gradually, but above all without forgetting the protective cream, the degree of which varies according to the starting condition.

However, you should never lie down in the sun for hours, especially the first few days and during the hottest hours of the day (from noon to 3-4pm). Being cautious and not thinking of obtaining the desired effect from the first day is essential, otherwise you can run into a sunburn almost without realizing it.

Sunburn: We can all be at risk

With the term “sunburn” means an inflammation of the skin generated by exposure to the sun excessive and prolonged, to which you may be more subject if you are not adequately protected. This is a problem that anyone can run into, regardless of their complexion, although they certainly are people with skin type I and II are more at risk, so those with lighter skin, blond or red hair and blue or green eyes. On the other hand, the danger can be reduced for those who fall into phototype III, IV, V and VI, who can end up tanning more easily.

Recognizing it even for those without an expert eye is not so impossible, especially since it usually occurs within 24 hours or less. Among the most frequent symptoms are redness and burning of the skin, dryness, sensation of heat in some points, pain, swelling, itching and pain, as well as discomfort after touching. In some cases it can also be noticed the formation of bubbles filled with fluid (papules) or containing pus (pustules). Soon you can also get to flaking.

However, there are also many cases of those who find it side symptomssuch as fever, dizziness, headache, chills, tiredness, nausea and vomiting. In general, any annoyance can also be resolved independently within a few days.

Prevention is important but it can be remedied

If you want to reduce the risk of developing sunburn you can put in place a number of preventive practices which may turn out to be providential.

In addition to protective creamit is good to act so that the skin does not overheat. It is therefore good to take frequent showers with cold water, as well as wetting the body, perhaps with a debulizer, with mineral water. An important help can also come from diet, through the intake of foods that contain a high amount of water, such as watermelon, peaches, peppers, carrots, melons and apricots. Equally useful is the consumption of red and orange colored foods, which can also facilitate tanning, in addition to drinking two liters of water a day to reduce the possibility of dehydration.

However, if you have contracted sunburn by now, you shouldn’t despair. In fact, it is possible to remedy it even without great difficulty. There are gods natural remedies che can prove to be effective, which allow you to give relief to the epidermis even without resorting to the help of a doctor. It’s possible make a wrap with bread, which must then be soaked in water or chamomile, and then put the mixture on the sore spot for at least ten minutes. A similar result can also be achieved with le raw potatoes.

If the problem persists even after a couple of days, you should resort to a dermatologist. In these cases they are recommended creams with extracts of calendula, arnica or aloewhich should provide relief.

