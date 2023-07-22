Home » World Bank evaluates $1.5 billion of investment in Ukraine
World Bank evaluates $1.5 billion of investment in Ukraine

by admin
The private investment arm of the World Bank is considering investments of $1.5 billion in Ukraine’s banking, agribusiness and infrastructure sectors, a senior International Finance Corporation (IFC) official said on Friday.

Alfonso Garcia Mora, the IFC’s regional vice president for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, praised the resilience of Ukraine’s private sector during the war and said the lender had provided nearly $400 million in support since the Russian invasion began nearly 17 months ago.

The funds supported foreign trade and the key agri-food and information technology sectors. Mora said the information technology sector could be a “revolution in this country,” helping to drive Ukraine’s recovery and rebuild a more innovative and diverse economy.

The IFC will continue to focus on the agri-food sector, plans to support the banking sector and aims for long-term projects in the field of infrastructure.

