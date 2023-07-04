Home » Iveco Group: the details of the buyback
Iveco Group: the details of the buyback

As part of the treasury share buyback programme, Iveco Group recently announced a significant investment. Between 26 and 30 June 2023, the company purchased a total of 172,970 treasury ordinary shares, at a weighted average price of 7.9949 euros.

This investment represents a net fee outlay of €1,382,873.35. This move is part of the initial tranche of the share buyback program, a clear signal of the company’s commitment to value its capital.

