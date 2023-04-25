Home » New taxpayer service point enabled in El Rodadero
New taxpayer service point enabled in El Rodadero

The District Treasury Secretariatenabled a taxpayer service point in Camellón de El Rodadero to make your requests about the unified property tax, claim invoicesclarify doubts and also everything related to the multipurpose cadastre.

The Samarians of that sector of the city can be approached exactly in front of the Santa María del Mar condominium, from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon on a continuous daywhere the district officials They will provide all the information that the citizen requires.

It is worth mentioning that, with the payment of taxes, Santa Marta continues to advance, because the district administration invests these resources in works and programs contemplated in the Development Plan.

