How can stress affect biological age? What is the ideal bedtime? Do you know that too tight hair can also cause migraines?

In today’s issue you can read:

how biological age can affect stress management;

whether there is an ideal time for sleeping, falling asleep and waking up;

that tightly braided hair can cause a headache.

Stress can increase our biological age

No, we will not write about the fact that if we stress excessively or for a long time, time suddenly runs differently than it should, and we age faster than all those eternally laughing carefree people around. It’s different, stress doesn’t have the power or ability to move time forward or backward, but in reality it can affect our organism in such a way that we are not older in age, but biologically we basically are. Well, not irreversibly – scientists say it works reversibly.

Aging can be classically described as an ever-increasing trajectory of accumulating damage and loss of function, what leads to morbidity and mortality. Until now, it has been generally assumed that the biological age of living organisms continuously increases during their lifetime. However, recent in vitro studies point to possible changes in biological age, which can show rapid shifts in both directions. Thus, biological age is not a true reflection of chronological age and it appears that particular people may be biologically older or younger than their chronological age suggests.

The members of the scientific team of the American Duke University were based on this knowledge. In a study published a few days ago in the journal Cell Metabolism, they focused on what may be the trigger for reversible changes in the biological age of mice and humans and what the extent of these changes may be.

In mice, scientists used