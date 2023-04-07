The new technologies of the future are already living with us, the technological changes that have taken place in recent years have revolutionized various sectors, from the productive to the domestic, and the fact is that the incorporation of the technological world is creating a scenario where we can distinguish how, for example, In about 50 years, many of the jobs that people do will be eliminated.

Simultaneous automated translation

Speech and language technologies are advancing by giant steps, the responsibility lies with the adoption of models more based on Machine Learning and Big Data, thanks to these large data collections, technologies are being developed that will allow automatic translation and simultaneous to interpret any language, as is the Dash Pro.

augmented reality, holograms

The type of connectivity that Magic leap offers has to do with spatial computing, thanks to the fact that it allows us to interact in a digital and augmented reality space anywhere through a device that integrates this type of vision placed on the head.

IoT

The home automation that is now beginning to be seen and understood will be introduced into any object, from sports shoes to buildings, or mobiles through materials of the future, such as graphene, which allows flexible mobiles to be created.

quantum computing

This technology will make it possible to discover and design new materials, find more optimal ways to capture nitrogen to create fertilizers in a more ecological and efficient way, and manage molecules at the pharmaceutical level.

mind controlled devices

The company Emotiv has implemented technology to control devices with our brain, with our thoughts and intentions. This company designs interfaces that connect our head to the computer, thus capturing the waves that we generate in our frontal and temporal lobe.

In this sense, we also have Nanobots and Virtual Reality, technology through which we can connect our brains to the internet with nanobots, which will project a virtual reality from the nervous system.

tourism to space

Nothing more futuristic than this new technology of the future: SpaceX and its self-driving vehicles ready for the space race.