“New Teramo Gymnastics” 17 gold medals at the Gran Galà d’Italia – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – TERAMO, JUNE 10 – Seventeen gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the general and specialty rankings are the haul earned by Nuova Ginnastica Teramo at the Gran Galà d’Italia of Artistic Gymnastics Libertas in Lizzanello (Lecce). Nuova Ginnastica Teramo, with the historic coaches Sara Di Mattia and Domenico Di Giangregorio, earned: gold trampoline junior D with Luna Mercuri, Maria Malatesta absolute gold junior C, Vittoria Sacchetti absolute silver junior C, Emma Rae Wu absolute gold junior B 2013 , Sofia Fedele absolute gold students B 2010, Sara Farinelli gold trampoline students B, Greta Esposito absolute gold students 2012, Ludovica Porcinari bronze soil Junior B, Carlotta Berio absolute bronze Junior B , Asia Mercuri gold beam Junior B Teresa Demetrio absolute gold students A.



In the men’s section: Samuele Iachini absolute gold juniors B, Francesco Palmarini absolute gold juniors A, Gabriel Caldarelli absolute gold juniors C, Simone Magno absolute gold juniors A 2012, Alessio Magno absolute silver juniors A 2010, Giacomo D’Antonio absolute gold juniors B 2012 , Jacopo Varani absolute gold Students B 2013, Riccardo Merlotti absolute gold Junior A, Emanuel Fratini absolute gold Students 2010, Pieramato Fratini absolute gold Junior B.



The Libertas clubs and national athletes will meet with the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, on 14 October at the Olympic Forum in Rome. “We are happy when hard work is rewarded by excellent results such as those obtained by our athletes – commented Sara Di Mattia – Clearly after each race we catch our breath and start working again.” (HANDLE).

