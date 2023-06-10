Inter-Manchester City, the official formations: there is Dzeko with Lautaro. Sheikh Mansour is also among the VIPs. The direct

Haaland, goal in gold

According to an elaboration by Cies, the center for international studies on sport based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, the most expensive footballer in the world is Haaland, with a value of 245 million, calculated on the basis of rigorous statistical parameters. Among the top 100 of the 30,000 players used there are only two Inter players, Lautaro (20th with 100.7 million) and Barella (30th with 82.8 million): to underline the difference in values ​​the field in the final in Istanbul, it is enough to note that for the City there are also Ederson (56.9 million), Ruben Dias (84.4), Akanji (47), Stones (53.8), Rodri (105), Foden (166.8), Bernardo Silva (54.7), Grealish (68.1) and Alvarez (122), practically the entire starting lineup. Gündogan would also be there, if his contract didn’t expire: today his commercial value is zero. A curiosity: besides Barella, the only Italians on the list are Donnarumma, Tonali and Scalvini.