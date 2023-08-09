New WhatsApp update would change the way of video conferencing

The popular platform WhatsApp announced its new update with which it seeks to improve the functionality of the application and turn it into something more than a messaging platform, changing the way of making videoconferences.

After the covid-19 pandemic it became commonplace to be connected with others socially and professionally from a distance, so the term ‘video conference‘ became commonplace.

In this sense, after three years, Meta integrated the functionality of share screen within video callmanaging to transform this section into a videoconference tool.

Although this functionality was already available in tools such as Google Meet, Zoom y Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp’s proposal is to simplify processes, making them not dependent on other platforms.

Therefore, the objective of this application is to avoid the use of third-party platforms, facilitate connections and, perhaps its most ambitious goal, be more than a software to send and receive files or messagesbecoming a tool that contains everything the user needs.

At the same time, video conferencing now They would be horizontal for convenience and the interface would be more intuitive, so that everything would be with just a few taps.

The details of this new update were shared by Mark Zuckerberg himselfwho showed a visual about it and clarified details.

“Whether it’s sharing work documents, looking at photos with the family, planning a vacation with friends, or simply helping the grandparents with tech support, screen sharing allows you to share a live view of your screen during the call“, reads in the description of the app.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is launching regular updates to meet the needs of users, as is the case with channels, which are informative communities, in such a way that it is expected that in the future people will use this app for everything.

Comments