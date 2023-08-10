New York City Faces Financial Crisis as Cost of Caring for Immigrants Soars

New York City Faces Economic Crisis as Cost of Caring for Immigrants Soar

New York City is facing an economic crisis as the cost of caring for immigrants continues to rise. According to Mayor Eric Adams, the city is currently providing shelter, food, and education to over 57,300 people, with each individual costing $383 per day. This translates to a staggering $9.8 million per day, $300 million per month, and nearly $3.6 billion per year.

Adams revealed that the city has already spent $1.45 billion this fiscal year alone to support this population. In addition, the city has received a significant influx of nearly 100,000 immigrants in the past year, with several thousand either ending up in other states or leaving the protection system by obtaining employment.

In a desperate plea for urgent assistance, Mayor Adams stated, “New York has passed its breaking point.” He called on the local legislature and the federal government to step in and provide support.

The surge in immigrants can be attributed to the Biden Administration’s open border policy, which has overwhelmed the Texas border region with Mexico. Many migrants have been transported by buses sent by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to various Democratic cities, including New York.

Mayor Adams warned that if the current pace continues, the city could be caring for 100,000 immigrants by the end of 2025. This would lead to projected spending of over $12 billion in three fiscal years, of which the city needs to secure $7 billion.

Adding to the financial burden, the city is also responsible for providing shelter for homeless New Yorkers while they wait for housing solutions. Adams emphasized the need for expedited work permits for newcomers, a declaration of a state of emergency for the allocation of federal funds, and a decompression strategy at the border.

Without immediate help from the State and federal government, Adams warned that the city will continue to witness heartbreaking scenes like the recent incident outside the Roosevelt Hotel. Recently arrived immigrants, desperately seeking shelter, were forced to sleep outdoors for several days during an intense heatwave.

Currently, a four-decade-old law requires the city to provide shelter to anyone who requests it. Although Mayor Adams had previously called for a rescission of the law due to economic challenges, a date to evaluate the issue has not yet been set by the court.

As public shelters become overwhelmed, the city has resorted to renting hotels in the metropolitan area and erecting tents in Manhattan and Queens County. However, these temporary solutions are not sustainable in the long run.

The future of New York City’s finances remains uncertain as the cost of caring for immigrants continues to soar. Immediate action from the State and federal government is crucial to prevent further strain on the city’s resources and ensure the well-being of both immigrants and homeless New Yorkers seeking assistance.

