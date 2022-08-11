Focus on key points to make up for shortcomings, all staff make efforts to promote improvement



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-08-11 11:34

Views:

On the afternoon of August 10, the city held a national civilized city construction, consolidation and promotion work promotion meeting in the form of a teleconference. Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and emphasized that the whole city should focus on key points, consolidate responsibilities, exert all staff, concentrate on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, and overcome difficulties, so as to improve the quality and level of creation in an all-round way.

According to the arrangement of the meeting, from now until the end of the year, our city will focus on outstanding problems and weak links, and carry out high-quality services in the window industry, high-quality public transportation services, health, public infrastructure, community and property, urban refined management, civilized practice, and agricultural trade. (market, wholesale) market and “civilized dining table”, traffic order, public cultural facilities, campus environment, market operation environment, community governance 13 special rectification and improvement actions, further consolidate and expand the achievements of our city’s creation.

Yang Guangting emphasized that the creation of a civilized city is related to the well-being of the people and the brand of Baoji City. All relevant departments and units in all districts of the city must make persistent efforts, seize every moment and do every day well, comprehensively root out outstanding problems, and implement the established tasks in detail. It is necessary to focus on key points, do a good job in online data declaration, continue to work hard on key, difficult and painful issues, seek breakthroughs, and make great efforts to improve people’s livelihood in areas such as transportation, food safety, education and teaching, and the living environment, and make up for shortcomings one by one. . It is necessary to make full efforts to implement the special rectification work responsibilities, the daily management responsibilities and the overall responsibility, strict work discipline, work hard together, do the work carefully, and promote the city’s urban management to be more refined and socially civilized. The degree continues to increase.

Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, read out the “2022 National Civilized City Consolidation and Improvement Work Plan”, and Bian Yani, member of the Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, reported the recent achievements of the creative work, and arranged and deployed the current key tasks. City leaders Jia Minliang, Zhang Lijin, Shi Zhen, Wang Anzhong, Liu Hongyang, Che Shuang, He Dong, Zhang Zhao and Li Junke attended the meeting.