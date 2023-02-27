The Cristo Rey integral project that the Cali Mayor’s Office executes within the ‘Parks for Life’ strategy is progressing solidly.

By promoting this icon of the city as a space for life, tourism in the area will be encouraged, “We are going to have 14 stores that will be managed by the community, stores where they will be able to give tourists their experience” said Harold Eduardo Caicedo, Secretary of Tourism (E).

The road to Cristo Rey has some 22 pizzerias that generate employment for the 420 families residing in the area, who will also benefit from the influx of local, national and foreign tourists.

“We are advancing all the foundation, structure, and everything that will confine the structural level of the buildings.” Said Adrián Saavedra, coordinating architect of this section of the Project.

“Currently, the metal structure has already been acquired and is in the workshop where it is being assembled to later be painted and soon to be supplied for installation on site,” added Saavedra.

Advances:

– Porter and welcome: 43.49%

– Walking trails: 20.65%

– Monument: 29.77%

– Terrace: 19.33%

Visit of the Comptroller:

Representatives of the Comptroller General of the Nation visited the monument to Cristo Rey and section 2 of the project to learn about the progress of the work.

“The execution of the works was verified, their progress, the technical specifications, the construction methodology and what the difficulties of the project have been,” said Martha Liliana Hernández, Cali’s Housing Secretary.

“This gives citizens peace of mind, that they know that we are properly executing their resources and that the works are going at a good pace, with good quality and complying with the scope that had previously been established,” added the official.

“We have been overcoming some difficulties with the weather, with the materials and their supply, and with labor, because being so far from the city it is difficult to maintain that stability of assistance from the people who help us in the construction of this project”, complemented Hernández.

Position of the community settled on the road to Cristo Rey:

“We see it very viable, very good, it will bring us a lot of economy, it will bring us a lot of tourism, which we already have, but the best thing is that it will preserve the green areas,” said Víctor Manuel Ángel, president of the Community Action Board of the Brisas de los Cristales neighborhood.

“There are two options or green areas or more apartments, people no longer want more apartments, on that side the feasibility is fully approved because we want to preserve the green area,” added the community leader.

