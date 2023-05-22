Home » Next Monday the Engineer’s Week begins in Pereira
Next Monday the Engineer’s Week begins in Pereira

Next Monday the Engineer's Week begins in Pereira

After five years of absence, once again the Risaralda Association of Engineers (AIR) will hold the traditional union event called “The Engineer’s Week”.

From May 29 to June 2, 2023, this academic and integration activity of the engineering and related sectors will take place, which for this year has chosen as the slogan and central theme of the agenda: “Mitigating Risks in Times of Risk” .

The academic agenda of the Engineer’s Week will have as its central headquarters the facilities of the EAFIT University located in Megacentro Pinares in Pereira, whose conferences will be held between six in the afternoon and nine at night.

Engineer Jhon Henry Mora Galvis, President of AIR, highlighted that this year there will be a group of high-level national speakers, who in each of their areas of knowledge will address the issues of current risks facing the sector in our country.

For more information and free registration, those interested can do so by entering the website: www.air.org.co.

Caption: The change in the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, landslides and continuous earthquakes are situations that show the need for engineering prepared to face these possible risks.

