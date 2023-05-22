The FIGC prosecutor’s office has demanded that Juventus be penalized 11 points in the standings over the case of false capital gains

The prosecutor’s office of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has demanded that Juventus be penalized 11 points in the standings for the so-called false capital gains case. Compared to the 15 penalty points set out in the sentence of last January – after which the CONI guarantee college had ordered the reformulation of the sentence – the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè asked for a reduced penalty of 4 points. The sentence of the Court of Appeal could arrive as early as today and change the standings of the current championship again, given that the previous penalty has been temporarily removed while awaiting the new judgement.

In January, the FIGC prosecutor’s office had initially asked for 9 penalty points. However, the sentence had been much more severe: Juventus had in fact been punished with 15 points for sporting disloyalty and direct and objective responsibility for the involvement of all its management in a system aimed at artificially covering the losses in the financial statements. In April, CONI’s Board of Guarantee, which is the last level of sports justice, had however excluded or reduced the responsibilities of some managers – but not those of Andrea Agnelli (former president), Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini (former sports directors ) – and for this he had ordered a new judgment that took it into account.

