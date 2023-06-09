Home » Adam Silver: No Saudi fund has tried to buy an NBA team
Sports

Adam Silver: No Saudi fund has tried to buy an NBA team

by admin
Adam Silver: No Saudi fund has tried to buy an NBA team

Adam Silver has denied rumors that some Saudi funds are interested in buying an NBA team.

“We give funds permission to invest in teams but not control them and they must not have influence over the franchises,” Silver told a statement. The Athletic. “To own a team, you have to be a person who has a percentage of the shares,” added the NBA commissioner. “When the Saudis invest in sport there is always great attention. I don’t want to complain because we also want huge attention. Some funds are among the largest investors in the largest American companies. Some of the top brands have investments from these funds. I think it’s a double-edged sword,” Silver continued.

See also  Fuell, the "electric Buell" will be made thanks to crowdfunding

You may also like

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Dino Toppmöller joins Eintracht Frankfurt as coach

Djokovic beats Alcaraz and flies to the final,...

Novak Djokovic wins against Carlos Alcaraz and is...

‘I failed to make the time, I have...

2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele

Football: Figc, from next year the Var talks...

In the national team he suffers from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy