Adam Silver: No Saudi fund has tried to buy an NBA team

Adam Silver has denied rumors that some Saudi funds are interested in buying an NBA team.

“We give funds permission to invest in teams but not control them and they must not have influence over the franchises,” Silver told a statement. The Athletic. “To own a team, you have to be a person who has a percentage of the shares,” added the NBA commissioner. “When the Saudis invest in sport there is always great attention. I don’t want to complain because we also want huge attention. Some funds are among the largest investors in the largest American companies. Some of the top brands have investments from these funds. I think it’s a double-edged sword,” Silver continued.