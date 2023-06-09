Home » The Istmina House of Culture is delivered
News

The Istmina House of Culture is delivered

by admin
The Istmina House of Culture is delivered

The Ministry of Culture handed over the new Istmina house of culture to officials of the municipal administration. This work, located in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, where the San Pablo school operated, began in 2021 and more than 1,500 million pesos were invested in its construction and endowment.

It is a building that has dance and music rooms, social room, office and endowment.

There are already traditional dance instructors, groups that practice these trades, teachers from the music school and students who have been part of it, under the guidance of the municipal culture coordinator.

See also  Celebrities die one after another in the outbreak of the epidemic, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Sciences died in 3 days, 6 people died, netizens pursued the cause of death|

You may also like

When Xi Jinping investigated the situation of border...

Closed due to overcrowding: rush of customers to...

The EU urges Meta to take “immediate action”...

Kanner Morales tells how his brother Kaleth’s hit...

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has definitely started

MS-13 gang member will spend 8 years behind...

war between liars

Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30...

Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy