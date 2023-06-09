The Istmina House of Culture is delivered

The Ministry of Culture handed over the new Istmina house of culture to officials of the municipal administration. This work, located in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, where the San Pablo school operated, began in 2021 and more than 1,500 million pesos were invested in its construction and endowment.

It is a building that has dance and music rooms, social room, office and endowment.

There are already traditional dance instructors, groups that practice these trades, teachers from the music school and students who have been part of it, under the guidance of the municipal culture coordinator.