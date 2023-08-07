Home » Next week the labor reform will be filed: Mintrabajo
News

Next week the labor reform will be filed: Mintrabajo

by admin
Next week the labor reform will be filed: Mintrabajo

The Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma reiterated in the framework of the Second Congress of Allies and taking up the words of the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, that: “the text of the labor reform will be presented in the coming weeks. At this moment, some issues are being built, drafted and polished, where the international commitments of the ILO and the OECD take precedence”.

During his intervention on the panel: Does Colombia like informality?, he said: “I am totally convinced that we can agree on a labor reform that creates employment, reduces informality, democratizes labor relations and dignifies work.” .

“Precarious work is not a possibility. The flexibility of schedules, when it comes to agreeing on working conditions other than the traditional and rigid ones that we know of, are issues that are part of the text of the reform”, noted Palma Egea.

At the Second National Congress of Allies, the results of the study “A new approach to address informality: labor radiography in Colombia” were presented, where the causes of informality in the country, which is 58%, the expectations of Colombians in terms of employment, the labor market and the generation of new job opportunities in the country.

It may interest you: “Structural reforms are needed, without an ideological component”

The president of Associations and Unions, Aliadas, which brings together 37 unions and associations with 7,000 companies, María Claudia Lacouture, highlighted: “for a job, experience variables must be taken into account, generate relevant education, tools for entrepreneurship, new employment modalities so that informality moves to formality and have security in health issues”.

See also  Belluno, finally rain and snow at high altitude but the water balance is well below the average

For the businessmen, it was important to listen to the positions in the debate because they are clear that the culture of entrepreneurship is fundamental, accompanying this development, providing financing, training, innovation and technology, and closing the gaps.

The vice president of the Colombian Academy of Economic Sciences, Beethoven Herrera, and the president of the Private Competitiveness Council, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, also participated in the debate.

You may also like

US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted

Political and Legal Committee Mobilizes Study and Discussion...

Iniesta is close to joining the Emirates team...

IHK or HWK – compulsory membership for online...

President Yoon ordered the operation of the Jamboree...

Tourist Assaulted at Knife Point in Santurce

Zuckerberg scoffs at Musk’s proposal to broadcast his...

The Scandalous Donations: Beijing Red Cross Faces Criticism...

Thuringian municipalities and state are arguing about the...

The travails of the rural world question the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy