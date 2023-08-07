Next week the labor reform will be filed: Mintrabajo

The Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma reiterated in the framework of the Second Congress of Allies and taking up the words of the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, that: “the text of the labor reform will be presented in the coming weeks. At this moment, some issues are being built, drafted and polished, where the international commitments of the ILO and the OECD take precedence”.

During his intervention on the panel: Does Colombia like informality?, he said: “I am totally convinced that we can agree on a labor reform that creates employment, reduces informality, democratizes labor relations and dignifies work.” .

“Precarious work is not a possibility. The flexibility of schedules, when it comes to agreeing on working conditions other than the traditional and rigid ones that we know of, are issues that are part of the text of the reform”, noted Palma Egea.

At the Second National Congress of Allies, the results of the study “A new approach to address informality: labor radiography in Colombia” were presented, where the causes of informality in the country, which is 58%, the expectations of Colombians in terms of employment, the labor market and the generation of new job opportunities in the country.

The president of Associations and Unions, Aliadas, which brings together 37 unions and associations with 7,000 companies, María Claudia Lacouture, highlighted: “for a job, experience variables must be taken into account, generate relevant education, tools for entrepreneurship, new employment modalities so that informality moves to formality and have security in health issues”.

For the businessmen, it was important to listen to the positions in the debate because they are clear that the culture of entrepreneurship is fundamental, accompanying this development, providing financing, training, innovation and technology, and closing the gaps.

The vice president of the Colombian Academy of Economic Sciences, Beethoven Herrera, and the president of the Private Competitiveness Council, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, also participated in the debate.

