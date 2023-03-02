The ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, Day Vásquez, accused the eldest son of the President of the Republic of receiving illegal money during his father’s campaign in 2022.

Petro’s eldest son issued a statement responding to these accusations: “I request the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a thorough and effective investigation are the issues related in said statement and clarify any harmful and baseless rumors against me.”

And it is that recently the President of the Republic, asked the Attorney General of the Nation, to clarify the links in which his son has been accused of receiving bribes from ‘narcos’ and other criminals to be part of the process of the Total Peace.

Regarding the alleged links that his ex-partner gave and that links him to “Santa López Sierra” and “Turco Hisalca”, he maintained that he did not know either of the two men and had never dealt with them. “I ask to clarify and protect my honor and good name,” the statement said.

Finally, he wrote that he will take all legal measures to be able to make the truth of the situation known and made clear his willingness to collaborate with the Colombian justice system.