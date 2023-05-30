Nine injured in a shooting confrontation on a walk in Florida

New shooting in the United States

In the case of Hollywood, a police spokeswoman briefly appeared before the press at the place where the shooting took place. and confirmed the existence of nine injured, without giving details of their condition.

According to the spokeswoman, among the injured there is at least one minor, as there were people who were taken to a pediatric hospital in the area.

A spokeswoman for Memorial Regional Hospital, identified as Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, confirmed to NBC6 that five people were taken there from the scene of the shooting, without giving details of their injuries and condition.

Asked by the press, the Police indicated that apparently the shooting began due to a dispute between two groups of people.

A web camera located in the place captured images of people running terrified along the Broadwalk, according to some television channels.

This Monday, Memorial Day in the US, is a holiday and the Florida beaches were packed with locals and tourists who came to spend the long weekend, which is considered the official start of the summer season in the country.

The Hollywood Police have asked people not to approach a limited area of ​​the Broadwalk promenade, as there is an investigation underway, and they have also asked those who have recorded images of what happened with their phones to send them to an address email.

A family reunion center has been set up at the site for people who may have lost their relatives in the chaos that caused the shooting.