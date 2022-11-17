Ningde Municipal Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group held a study meeting

Seriously study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the work of veterans

On November 16, Liang Weixin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee, and carefully studied the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of retired soldiers. Yang Fang and Huang Guozhang made exchange speeches. Xu Rengui made a written speech.

The meeting emphasized that-

It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of veterans, earnestly enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to do a good job in the work of veterans, consciously put this work in the overall development of the city’s planning, and promote the work of veterans in our city to continuously achieve new results .

It is necessary to carry forward the fine traditions, inherit the good thoughts, traditions and work style of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his work in Ningde, adhere to good practices, make up for shortcomings, create a dual-support work brand, and solidly promote the work of veterans in our city to a new level.

We must use our hearts, emotions, and strengths to show more respect, understanding, and support for veterans, implement various policies for supporting the military, and do our best to provide services and guarantees, and effectively solve their problems, so that soldiers can become a part of society as a whole. A respected profession, let veterans become people respected by the whole society.

It is necessary to adhere to joint management, strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen responsibility, and unite work efforts, and accelerate the formation of a work pattern in which the party committee is led, the government is responsible, the veterans affairs department takes the lead, the military, local and relevant departments support and cooperate, and the whole society participates together. A new situation for the high-quality development of the work of veterans in Ningde. (Mindong Daily reporter Zheng Yutong)