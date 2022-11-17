The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a regular press conference today (16th). At the meeting, a reporter asked, the United Nations announced that the world population has reached 8 billion. A few days ago, UN Secretary-General Guterres published a signed article entitled “Eight billion people, one human being”, pointing out that while the human family is growing, the problem of inequality is also becoming more serious, and the world is gradually moving towards division. The energy crisis hits the developing economies hardest. What’s your comment?

In this regard, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that the world‘s population reached 8 billion, which is a milestone for human development. Secretary-General Guterres pointed out that the problem of world inequality is getting worse, and the human family is gradually splitting. At this moment, we should seriously think about “what happened to the world, what should we do?” Yesterday, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the Bali Summit of the G20 leaders, emphasizing that all countries should establish a sense of a community with a shared future for mankind, and let unity replace division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and tolerance instead of exclusion, providing a Chinese answer to this era. .

President Xi Jinping pointed out that we must promote more inclusive global development. Unity is strength, and division leads nowhere. We live in the same global village, facing various risks and challenges, we should help each other in the same boat. All countries should respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, coexist peacefully, and promote the building of an open world economy.

We want to promote more inclusive global development. Real development is the common development of all countries. World prosperity and stability cannot be built on the basis that the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. Modernization is not the prerogative of any country, and countries that are ahead should sincerely help other countries develop and provide more global public goods. The Global Development Initiative focuses on the long-term goals and practical needs of global common development, builds an international consensus on promoting development, cultivates new drivers of global development, and promotes the common development and progress of all countries in the world.

We want to promote more resilient global development. Economic globalization is facing headwinds, and the world economy is facing the risk of recession, with developing countries bearing the brunt. We need to build a partnership for global economic recovery, always keep in mind the difficulties of developing countries and accommodate the concerns of developing countries.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that food and energy security are the most pressing challenges in the field of global development. The solution lies in the coordination of countries such as the United Nations to strengthen market supervision and cooperation, build a cooperative partnership for bulk commodities, and build an open, stable and sustainable economy. Continued commodity market, jointly smooth the supply chain, and stabilize market prices. We must resolutely oppose the politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of food and energy issues, and provide necessary support to developing countries in production, storage, capital, and technology. For a long time, China has made important contributions to world food and energy security.

Mao Ning pointed out that as an important part of the world‘s 8 billion population, China will always insist on maintaining world peace, promoting common development, and promoting the building of a community of shared future for mankind. We will continue to put our own development in the coordinate system of human development, provide more opportunities for the world, inject stronger impetus into international cooperation, and make greater contributions to the progress of all mankind.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Huang Huixin)