PARIS (dpa-AFX) – After the controversial implementation of a pension reform without a final vote in parliament, the French government has to face two motions of no confidence this Monday. The applications were made by the right-wing national Rassemblement National (RN) and the small center party Liot. However, it is considered unlikely that any of the applications will be successful.

Economics Minister Bruno Le Maire told the newspaper Le Parisien that there would be no majority to bring down the government. While none of the other opposition parties supports the initiative of the right-wing RN, the left-wing alliance Nupes says it wants to make common cause with Liot. However, their proposal could only become threatening if some members of the conservative Républicains also agreed. The party had supported the reform in principle. It would also be conceivable for right-wing national MPs to vote.

The government pushed through the reform on Thursday with recourse to a special article in the constitution. In doing so, she prevented a vote in the National Assembly at the last minute to forestall a possible defeat.

At the weekend there were nationwide demonstrations and riots because of the reform. The protests are set to continue. For Thursday (March 23), the unions have called for a big day of strikes and protests./sg/DP/nas