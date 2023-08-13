No drinking water! Sign in Bad Loretto warns of caution

First the good news: After the severe storms and floods of the previous week, the lido in Klagenfurt and Bad Loretto were able to reopen. However, there are still restrictions, closures and various temporary information and prohibition signs. One of them is currently causing concern for visitors to Bad Loretto: “No drinking water” can be read on a laminated sheet from Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, attached to the railing of the steps into Lake Wörthersee. Although the lake water has already been tested, you are on the safe side with this information. “This is purely a precautionary measure. The water has been tested, but we play it safe. Of course, visitors are welcome to use our drinking water fountain,” explains an employee.

The Stadtwerke ask all visitors from the top level to follow the instructions of the pool employees and the requests on various signs. “We are very happy about the resumption of bathing operations in Loretto, but we ask all visitors for their understanding that there may be restrictions due to the sunbathing areas, which are still very wet in places, and the high water level of Lake Wörthersee,” says STW board member Erwin Smole .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

