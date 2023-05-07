No improvement expected

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India since 2011. Bilawal’s bilateral meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is not expected. If the meeting takes place, it will be a formal and traditional meeting. It will be difficult to influence the relations between the two countries. Regarding this visit. There is a mixed reaction from the Indian media, but the general opinion is that Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in the SCO is a good step towards the restoration of Pakistan-India relations. Foreign analysts say that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization covers a region that It is very important for Pakistan in the fields of trade, communication and energy, then this organization is led by China, which is the main ally of Pakistan, Russia is also the leader in this forum which is deepening cooperation with Pakistan. Therefore, not participating in the conference was not in Pakistan’s regional interest. Therefore, it would be more realistic to see this visit limited to its original purpose. If the results are not positive, and the conditions that have existed in Pakistan for more than a decade in the context of conspiracies against CPEC and other events of the past, then the relations between the two countries will be well understood, as well as the special status of Occupied Kashmir. The process of terminating the status is an action of India that after this, the level of enmity and hostility will be constant, unless there is a major breakthrough in this regard and with regard to Occupied Kashmir, which, apart from miraculous circumstances, has objective circumstances. I hope it is futile. Eleven years later, Pakistan’s foreign minister going to India to meet regional needs without any mutual contact is not expected to be fruitful. There is no need to repeat this fact that an international organization in Goa. It is a meeting of which China is a friendly country, in such a situation, Pakistan had only the choice to participate in this conference. However, if the involved countries and especially the big countries try to reduce the mutual conflicts of other countries, then it is possible, but it is not expected. On the other hand, it also depends on these countries that their policies and What are the intentions At present, Delhi and Islamabad do not seem to be in the mood to get closer and when there is no desire on both sides, what should be expected for no reason.