Original title: No need for injections!Inhaled new crown vaccine can also be vaccinated in Simao

January 5th

Simao District launches recombinant new coronavirus vaccine for inhalation

(type 5 adenovirus vector)

Free Vaccination Jobs

for the health of the people and

Escort for life safety

Walking into the vaccination site of Fenghuang Road Community Health Service Station, Nanping Town, Simao District, I saw medical staff carefully verifying the identity information of the vaccinators, patiently inquiring about relevant medical history and physical health status, and comprehensively evaluating whether the vaccinators are eligible for vaccination. After it is determined that the new crown vaccine can be vaccinated, the vaccinator must sign the vaccination informed consent (information) form before going to the vaccination area.

“Hold your breath for 5 seconds, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…Okay, wear the mask, you can breathe normally, and stay outside for 30 minutes.” In the vaccination room, the medical staff used a professional nebulizer to atomize the vaccine liquid into Tiny particles, and the aerosolized vaccine is stored in a disposable aerosol cup the size of a milk tea cup. Afterwards, the recipient only needs to follow the guidance of the medical staff, hold the disposable atomizing cup, cover the mouth of the cup, inhale all the mist in the cup, hold the breath for 5 seconds, and the inhalation vaccination is completed.

“I don’t feel anything special after inhaling. The process is very simple. Vaccination is not only for your own health, but also for the health of others.” Citizen Cui Youfang said.

It is reported that because the inhaled new crown vaccine does not contain new crown virus components, it will neither cause false positive nucleic acid detection in the surrounding environment when the vaccine is atomized, nor will it affect the nucleic acid test results of the vaccinators after vaccination, which can avoid false positives after nucleic acid detection. Positive obsession.

“It needs to be reminded that not everyone is suitable for inhaled vaccination. It is recommended that citizens communicate with the on-site medical staff before vaccination. If you are an elderly person with a history of asthma and poor lung function, you must be cautious about inhaling the new crown vaccine. It is recommended to vaccinate the intramuscular injection of the new crown vaccine instead.” Fang Meng, a nurse at the vaccination point at the Fenghuang Road Community Health Service Station in Simao District, introduced.

Kind tips:

The inhaled COVID-19 vaccination is a booster vaccination. Before vaccination, please confirm that the recipient has completed at least 2 doses of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine or 1 dose of adenovirus vector vaccination. After inoculation, you should stay on site for at least 30 minutes. If you feel unwell, you can inform the on-site staff for disposal. In addition, avoid contact with known personal allergies and common allergens within one week after vaccination, try not to drink alcohol, and do not eat spicy or seafood foods. It is recommended to have a light diet and drink plenty of water. (Xu Chunxuan Li Yue）