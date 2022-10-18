Home News Noasca, try to climb the mirror of Ithaca and are blocked: two rescued by the Alpine Rescue
Noasca, try to climb the mirror of Ithaca and are blocked: two rescued by the Alpine Rescue

Noasca, try to climb the mirror of Ithaca and are blocked: two rescued by the Alpine Rescue

NOASCA. The Valle Orco team of the twelfth Canavese Alpine Rescue delegation rescued a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man on Monday night with a spectacular intervention. The area is the wall called Caporal, illuminated by day thanks to a reflector made available by the fire brigade, a vast cliff that extends between Noasca and Ceresole Reale, the route that the boys tried to climb is called “the mirror of Ithaca. “, they probably found themselves in difficulty and with the impending night they were forced to ask for help.

The strategy that the Orco Valley team adopted to reach the two climbers stuck on the Caporal wall is to bypass the rock jumps, thus reaching the end of the climbing difficulties, then they abseiled with the double rope technique. When they reached the two, they secured them and lowered them to the base of the cliff, in complete safety.

Another group then went up from below to be able to give the colleagues at the top the right direction of descent. The contribution of the reflector is fundamental: maneuvers of this kind, in the dark, would certainly have been more dangerous. The two were insured under the care of 118.

