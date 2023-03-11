These ex-combatants fled the bush and voluntarily surrendered to MONUSCO in Rutshuru a few weeks ago. While waiting for their social reintegration, they are generally quartered and taken care of at the MONUSCO base, in Munigi, for a few weeks. / Photos Alain Wandimoyi

Kinshasa, DRC, March 10, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/

« I spent several months in the bush as a member of an armed group. I can assure you that MONUSCO is neither closely nor remotely associated with the M23. These are speculations created to sow doubt and discredit MONUSCO. I ask the Congolese population not to be deceived, nor to be mistaken “, testifies Adélard Malikwabo, an officially demobilized ex-combatant during a ceremony held on February 28, 2023 at the MONUSCO base in Kanyarutchinya, about 7 kilometers from Goma, in North Kivu.





This ceremony, organized by MONUSCO and the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) marked the return to family of a dozen former combatants who decided to leave the bush and abandon their arms. to return to civilian life.

These ex-combatants, including seven Congolese and three Rwandans, fled the bush and voluntarily surrendered to MONUSCO in Rutshuru a few weeks ago.

The Mission, through its demobilization section (DDR), then transported them to its base in Kanyarutchinya where they followed the official demobilization process before being handed over to P-DRRCS officials who organized their return to their families.

While awaiting their social reintegration, they were quartered and cared for at the MONUSCO base for a few weeks.

These ex-combatants say they are happy to join the cause of peace after having spent several months in the bush committing abuses against the civilian populations in different localities of the province of North Kivu.

Call for patriotism

During the official ceremony, the deputy coordinator of the P-DDRCS, Joseph SUKISA NDAYAMBAJE, thanked MONUSCO for the supervision and preparation of these young people who have decided to reintegrate into their communities. ” I particularly thank the commander of the Moroccan contingent of MONUSCO for the work done “, he insisted.

Joseph SUKISA NDAYAMBAJE also thanked these ex-combatants for having followed the path of reason, that of laying down their arms, favoring peace and returning to civilian life to participate in the development of the country. ” The Congolese government thanks you through our P-DDRCS program; you made the right choice, the choice of reason “, did he declare.

And to add: “As you prefer to return to your respective villages and pursue civilian life, the P-DDRCS will accompany you so that you do not have integration problems. We ask you not to take up arms again.”

Before closing his remarks, the deputy coordinator of the P-DDRCS urged them to be model and disciplined citizens before the administrative authorities and also to be exemplary citizens in their communities and villages. ” Yours must see that you have gone through the DDRRR demobilization process of MONUSCO and the P-DDRCS and that you deserve their trust. “, he said.

« In the forest there is nothing good”

Innocent MUHIRE, one of the Rwandan ex-combatants, says he regrets having taken up arms against innocent civilians. He called on his former comrades still confined in the bush to surrender in order to find a normal civilian life with their families.

« I call on those who are still hesitant to choose the right side: come so that we can build our countries. I left the bush to learn a trade, I will work and rebuild my family. In the forest there is nothing good “, he declared, reassured.

Adelard Malikwabo, a Congolese ex-combatant, for his part insisted on the fact that the link created between MONUSCO and the M23 rebels is pure invention and misinformation. He also appealed to young people to lay down their arms to join a noble cause, “peace”. He also expressed the wish to follow a training course in automobile mechanics to take care of his family. His wish found a favorable echo with the P-DDRCS.

