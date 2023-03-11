On the morning of this Saturday, March 11, the inhabitants of the Tobias Daza neighborhood and the Rafael Escalona de Valledupar urbanization, gave ‘therapy stick’ to an alleged thief.

The news was known by a video recorded by the same inhabitants. In the clip, the citizens they ask the man that he take off his clothes and that he hand over the weapon with which, apparently, he was going to rob a man.

“Find out, find out. Why did you put the gun to my head? Where is the gun what did you put in my head?”, alleged the alleged victim.