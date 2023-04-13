Home News North Korea tests missile
Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced that North Korea launched a ballistic missile at around 08:00 local time. The Japan Coast Guard has issued a message that the ballistic missile may fall into the Hokkaido region in the north of the country. The “J-Alert” early warning system has called for residents in the area to evacuate inside buildings or underground shelters. The ministry announced that the ballistic missile fell off the coast of Hokkaido. The call for evacuation in the area was withdrawn. Area […]

