News

Nostalgia in Valledupar for the death of a 15-year-old boy who jumped out of a fifteenth

In the La Esperanza wake room of the Santo Ecce Homo de Valledupar cathedral, the wake of the adolescent Samuel José Pavajeau Anaya is held, who died after jumping from a fifteenth floor in the Multicentro building, located in the Serranía neighborhood of this capital .

The news of this case was known in the morning hours of this Friday, February 10, however the event occurred on Thursday night when the minor jumped into the void and the loud noise that caused his fall alerted the building guard who found the lifeless body

Regarding this fact, the victim’s motives for committing suicide are unknown.

This minor was the son of the surgeon and labor doctor Rigoberto Pavajeau.

