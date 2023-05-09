Note: the deadline for registration for the Saber 11 A test is approaching

Next Friday, May 12, the ordinary period for calendar A schools to register their students for the Saber 11 calendar A, Pre Saber and Validation of the Academic Baccalaureate tests that will be held on August 13, 2023 under the pencil and paper modality will close. .

“From the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education – Icfes we call on the rectors and teaching directors of the different educational institutions, to carry out the registration process of their students on time, so that they do not incur additional costs or affectations in the transition to higher education for their students”, said Andrés Molano Flechas, general director of Icfes.

The official emphasized that Saber 11 is not only addressed to students who are about to finish their eleventh grade in educational establishments or validation institutes, but also to those who wish to improve their score or who have not yet taken this exam. Meanwhile, the Pre Saber test is aimed at 9th and 10th grade students who want to familiarize themselves with the type of questions on the Saber 11 exam.

On the other hand, the Academic Baccalaureate Validation test is aimed at people who are not enrolled in an educational institution and who want to obtain their baccalaureate degree, as long as they have reached 18 years of age by the date of presentation of the exam. This test can also be taken by foreign citizens who are in Colombian territory and who wish to obtain their bachelor’s degree.

For greater ease and security, the collection of the three exams can be done online through the PSE payment button. However, this can also be done in person at Davivienda Bank branches and at banking agents authorized by this financial institution. In the following link know the step by step to make the payment by PSE

All inquiries related to registrations, appointments and results can be made through the portal www.icfes.gov.co and in the following link you can know the step by step for the collection and registration process: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFz51kcqocU&feature=youtu.be

Icfes reminds educational institutions and individual students to complete the registration and payment process in a timely manner, before Friday, May 12, in order to avoid additional costs.

For more information, those interested can contact Icfes at our hotline by dialing (601) 5144370, in Bogotá, or through the Icfes online chat, available at www.icfes.gov.co In the following link: