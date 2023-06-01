Home » “Nothing and no one will stop the changes for El Salvador”
The president of Nuevas Ideas, Xavi Zablah, highlighted this Thursday the changes that El Salvador has experienced during the four years of the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

“Nothing and no one will stop the changes for El Salvador. From the hand of God: Let’s keep writing this new story!” Zablah said.

June 1, 2019 marked a before and after in the history of El Salvador and, in four years, Nayib Bukele took away their authority from the powers that be and handed it over to the people.

More than 90% of Salvadorans approve of the four years in office of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, due to the overwhelming results and achievements obtained in terms of security, health and education, among others.

And it is that, in just four years, El Salvador reports a historic reduction in homicides and has established itself as an international benchmark in the frontal combat of terrorist structures and organized crime, thanks to the vision and security policies, led by the president.

