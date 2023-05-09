Notice of the General Office of the General Administration of Sports of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on the application of the 2023 National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base_State General Administration of Sport

Sports administrative departments, culture and tourism departments (bureaus) of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps:

The National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base is an important carrier for the integrated development of sports tourism, which is conducive to enriching tourism experience, disseminating sports culture, developing the sports industry and tourism industry, and is of great significance to restoring and expanding sports tourism consumption and helping to build a new development pattern. In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference, continue to implement the “14th Five-Year Plan for Tourism Industry Development” and “14th Five-Year Plan for Sports Development”, further promote the deep integration of sports and tourism, and adapt to the Residents’ consumption is differentiated, diversified, and quality is being upgraded to better meet the people’s yearning for a better life. The General Administration of Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have jointly improved the “National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base Identification Work Plan” (hereinafter referred to as “identification work”) Plan”, see the attachment), it is now decided to carry out the application for the 2023 National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base.

The sports, culture and tourism administrative departments of all provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and Corps are requested to strictly recommend the application procedures in accordance with the identified work plan, and do a good job in the organization of declaration and recommendation of the National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base. Each province (autonomous region, municipality) and Corps recommends The number does not exceed 2. Please submit a paper application material before June 9, 2023, and apply online through the China Sports Tourism Project Application System (

All provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and XPCC sports, culture and tourism administrative departments should attach great importance to this declaration, strengthen communication and cooperation, do a good job in project cultivation and reserve, further strengthen safety management requirements, and earnestly perform the initial review and recommendation duties. The General Administration of Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will implement a one-vote veto system for safety management during the review process.

All provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and XPCC sports, cultural and tourism administrative departments are requested to submit the 2022 annual development report of the national sports tourism demonstration bases that have been identified in the region at the same time. In the next stage, the General Administration of Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will develop normative management documents for national sports tourism demonstration bases, strengthen the supervision and management of demonstration bases, promote the demonstration bases to implement the main responsibility for safety production, and implement corporate legal representatives and actual controllers. The main person in charge is the first responsible person. At the same time, establish an exit mechanism to promote the safe, standardized and high-quality development of demonstration bases.

Economic Department of General Administration of Sports

Contacts: Wang Guodong, Lu Xiao

Tel: (010) 87182818, 67051609

Address: Room 201, East Side, 2nd Floor, Beiyu Building, No. 13 Guangming Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing

Zip code: 100061

Department of Resource Development, Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Contacts: Zhao Cheng, Li Junjie

Tel: (010) 59882070, 59882071

appendix:

1. National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base Identification Work Plan.doc

2. Application Form for National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base.doc

3. Suggested content of the report on the development of the National Sports Tourism Demonstration Base in 2022.doc

General Office of the General Administration of Sports General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

May 4, 2023