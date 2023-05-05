NOTICE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF VALOE CORPORATION

Stock Exchange Release 5 May 2023 at 22.00 Finnish time

Notice is given to the shareholders of Valoe Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 May 2023 at 11:30 (Finnish time) at the Concert and Congress Hall Mikaeli at Sointukatu 1, 50100 Mikkeli, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting…

