Notice!There is still thick fog and cold air in some areas such as Yancheng, Nantong, Jiangsu and the temperature fluctuates, so you need to wear more clothes – News

Thick Fog and Cold Air Warning in Jiangsu Province

The China Weather Network has issued a warning for thick fog and cold air in several areas of Jiangsu province. Residents of Yancheng, Nantong, and other areas are advised to wear warm clothing due to fluctuating temperatures.

According to the Jiangsu Provincial Meteorological Observatory, the entire province is expected to experience sunny to cloudy weather, with dense fog or strong dense fog appearing in some areas along the river and to the north. While the orange warning signal for heavy fog has been lifted, visibility remains less than 500 meters in some areas.

The forecast for the province indicates that temperatures will range from a maximum of 13°C in southern Jiangsu to a minimum of -6°C in the Huaibei area. Northerly winds are expected, with wind strength ranging from level 3 to level 5.

Looking ahead, the next few days will continue to see fluctuating temperatures and cold air, prompting the China Weather Network to advise the public to add extra layers to stay warm and to be mindful of potential colds. They recommend following their official WeChat account and social media platforms for further updates.

