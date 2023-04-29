Now if my sucos, let’s work together!

Crime and delinquency advance unstoppable, the crooks specialize with more fearsome methods. The chapas see helplessly that organized crime extends everywhere along the Coast, Sierra and Oriente. I ask: why don’t they employ the bulk of our Armed Forces in uniform who spend in barracks? If the military go out and use their ammunition, I swear to you that the thugs take their vacations. The cars and equipment that the military has used against the robbers would be spectacular. Already …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

