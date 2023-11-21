Home » Nudm, ‘Fugatti reactivates gender relations courses’ – News
“We would like to tell President Fugatti, present in the square, to reactivate courses on gender relations in schools. For us this is called concreteness and being on the side of women, not presence in the square”. The activists of Non una di meno Trento said this at the opening of the procession dedicated to the victims of feminicides, an initiative that was born after the killing of the 22-year-old student Giulia Cecchettin. Thousands of people took part in the procession that started from the Sociology faculty in Trento.


“Feminicide is not a crime of passion, it is a crime of power”, said the activists, taking up the words of the letter written by Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister.

