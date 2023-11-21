Udinese | Bijol and Lovric on the pitch to bring Slovenia back to the European Championships

This evening the two Juventus players will have the decisive match point to bring their national team back to Euro2024 23 years later

Not just Italy-Ukraine, this evening will also be a decisive match for other national teams. Among the most important matches with a view to qualifying for Euro 2024 we certainly find Slovenia-Kazakhstan. An important match that sees two Juventus players of the caliber of Jaka Bijol and Sandi Lovric up close.

Decisive race

—

In fact, against Kazakhstan at home, the national team has the possibility of obtaining direct qualification for Euro2024 in the last match of the season. The ranking of group H with only one matchday to go sees the two teams just one point apart (19 and 18): whoever wins avoids the playoffs. For Slovenia it would be a historic achievement to return to the European Championships 23 years after the last time.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 20 – 5.24pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

