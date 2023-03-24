10
The small bungalow at St.-Primus-Weg 74 in Klagenfurt has been empty for a long time. It is surrounded by a spacious garden with old trees. The Tree Three GmbH by Markus Klaura and Sebastian Horvath (Lendarchitektur) would like to build a residential complex with a two or two three-storey building with eight apartments and an underground car park on the 1827 square meter site. The Klagenfurt magistrate issued the building permit at the end of January.
See also Li Jiange, Director General of the Organizing Committee of the Global Wealth Management Forum and Chairman of the Sun Yefang Foundation: Chinese and foreign asset management institutions are facing new development opportunities_ Oriental Fortune Network