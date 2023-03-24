The small bungalow at St.-Primus-Weg 74 in Klagenfurt has been empty for a long time. It is surrounded by a spacious garden with old trees. The Tree Three GmbH by Markus Klaura and Sebastian Horvath (Lendarchitektur) would like to build a residential complex with a two or two three-storey building with eight apartments and an underground car park on the 1827 square meter site. The Klagenfurt magistrate issued the building permit at the end of January.