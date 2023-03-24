Home News Klagenfurt Kreuzbergl: protest against housing project at the border of the protected area
News

Klagenfurt Kreuzbergl: protest against housing project at the border of the protected area

by admin
Klagenfurt Kreuzbergl: protest against housing project at the border of the protected area

The small bungalow at St.-Primus-Weg 74 in Klagenfurt has been empty for a long time. It is surrounded by a spacious garden with old trees. The Tree Three GmbH by Markus Klaura and Sebastian Horvath (Lendarchitektur) would like to build a residential complex with a two or two three-storey building with eight apartments and an underground car park on the 1827 square meter site. The Klagenfurt magistrate issued the building permit at the end of January.

See also  Li Jiange, Director General of the Organizing Committee of the Global Wealth Management Forum and Chairman of the Sun Yefang Foundation: Chinese and foreign asset management institutions are facing new development opportunities_ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Circles: US authorities are investigating against CS and...

When Khadija Ben Qena described the Algerian President...

Fake CNC poll: Did you intend to favor...

collect!Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Traffic Travel Guide is...

Twin-win certificates – twice the chance of a...

Use of photos of Japanese athletes in promotional...

Indefinite strike at the National University, La Paz,...

Why some politicians attack Štefan Hamran | Opinions...

The healing power of flowers

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Jinan’s Proposal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy