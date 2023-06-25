“Number one is an extra motivation”

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory against Sebastian Korda in their semi-final match of the Cinch Tennis tournament on the courts of Queen’s in London. Photo EFE

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Sebastian Korda in the Queen’s semifinals, stated that he is having “a very nice battle with Novak Djokovic” for number one and that taking the position from the Serbian is “an extra motivation.”

“It helps me,” Alcaraz said at a press conference, aware that a victory in the Queen’s final will allow him to be number one again and the first seed at Wimbledon.

“It is an extra motivation. During the game I don’t think about it, but going into a final with extra energy, I’m going for it. Seeding one at Wimbledon is a dream, it’s something I work for. Novak and I are having a nice fight for number one in the world. It would be crazy to be the first seed at Wimbledon,” he underlined.

To achieve this, he will have to beat Alex de Miñaur this Sunday, June 25, 2023 (starting at 1:30 p.m. local time) in the Queen’s final, the first on grass of his sports career.

“It’s going to be a nice game. Alex plays well, good tennis, very confident. It’s going to be very hard, but it’s my first final and I’m going to enjoy it for sure,” he said.

Despite being his third tournament on grass, Alcaraz is very happy with the level he has reached and he looks prepared for Wimbledon.

«I have surprised myself with my level, with how I am feeling on the track. I didn’t expect to feel so good in just six days here. I came just to gain experience, to get minutes on court with these players. I did not expect to be in a final and play at this level, “he assured.

In addition, Alcaraz said that his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who will accompany him again after Queen’s, is “a bit surprised” with the week he is having in London and “very happy” with his level. EFE