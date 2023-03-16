In the last epidemiological week, 21 new cases of dengue were registered in the department of Casanare, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal (15), Villanueva (3), Aguazul, Monterrey and Tauramena, with one case respectively.

According to the municipal transmission risk classification defined by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in the methodological guidelines for the stratification and estimation of the population at risk for arbovirosis in Colombia, the municipalities of Yopal and Aguazul are at Very High Risk of Transmission and Villanueva, Tauramena and Paz de Ariporo, are at High Risk of Transmission.

The municipalities classified as Medium Transmission Risk are: Maní, Monterrey, Nunchía, Pore, San Luis de Palenque and Trinidad; The municipalities classified as Low Transmission Risk were: Chámeza, Hato Corozal, Orocué, Recetor, Sabanalarga, and Támara; and the municipalities classified as No Risk of Vector Transmission: Sácama and La Salina

However, municipalities classified as low risk and without risk of vector transmission should not be trusted, since global warming and another series of variables dependent on human behavior could increase this risk.

Taking into account that the age group most affected are those under 14 years of age, from the Casanare Health Secretariat we make a priority call to educational institutions to implement the vector control plan with all the actions that this entails, in order to to avoid the reproduction of mosquitoes in educational institutions and prevent our boys and girls from being infected with the virus by the vector.

The above measures prevent dengue cases from increasing in the department, since to date, 155 have been notified.

Of the total cases, 72 were classified as dengue without alarm signs, 81 with alarm signs, and 2 as severe dengue (one from the municipality of Villanueva and another from Paz de Ariporo). To date, no deaths from this disease have been reported this year.

Source: Government of Casanare

