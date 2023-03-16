In the first playoff of PSL 8, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs.

With the victory in this match, Multan Sultans became the first team to reach the final of PSL 8, while Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will compete in the second playoff to be played tomorrow.

In this match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, after winning the toss and starting to bat before Multan, the fans were hoping for a high-scoring match like the previous matches, but the Lahore pitch was completely different from the Rawalpindi wicket and the batsmen It turned out to be a nightmare.

Despite the best efforts of their hard-hitting batting line-up, the Multan team managed to score only 160 runs for the loss of five wickets.

On behalf of Multan, Kirin Pollard was the top scorer by scoring 57 runs while captain Muhammad Rizwan could only score 33 runs.

Usman Khan, the fastest century scorer in PSL 8, could not show his chops in today’s match and got out after scoring 29 runs.

On behalf of Lahore Qalandars, Haris Rauf managed to get three wickets by giving 34 runs in four overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig soon returned to the pavilion when Lahore started batting, but after that an unstoppable series of wickets started falling for Lahore and at one point eight players were dismissed for 50 runs.

Here it seemed that Lahore Qalandars would break their record of 59, the lowest score in PSL history.

But Haris Rauf and David Vizey showed little resistance and brought the score to 76. However, their efforts proved insufficient to change the result of the match and thus the entire team of Lahore Qalandars was dismissed with a score of 76.

Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets and Osama Mir two wickets for Multan Sultans. While Sam Billings was the top scorer of Lahore Qalandars with 19 scores.

Lahore Qalandars still have a chance to reach the finals, if they defeat the winner of the second playoff, they will play the final against Multan Sultans to settle the account of the first playoff as well as their PSL seven. will be able to successfully defend the trophy.