Home News PSL 8 Playoffs: Defeat Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans in Final
News

PSL 8 Playoffs: Defeat Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans in Final

by admin
PSL 8 Playoffs: Defeat Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans in Final

In the first playoff of PSL 8, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs.

With the victory in this match, Multan Sultans became the first team to reach the final of PSL 8, while Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will compete in the second playoff to be played tomorrow.

In this match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, after winning the toss and starting to bat before Multan, the fans were hoping for a high-scoring match like the previous matches, but the Lahore pitch was completely different from the Rawalpindi wicket and the batsmen It turned out to be a nightmare.

Despite the best efforts of their hard-hitting batting line-up, the Multan team managed to score only 160 runs for the loss of five wickets.

On behalf of Multan, Kirin Pollard was the top scorer by scoring 57 runs while captain Muhammad Rizwan could only score 33 runs.

Usman Khan, the fastest century scorer in PSL 8, could not show his chops in today’s match and got out after scoring 29 runs.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

On behalf of Lahore Qalandars, Haris Rauf managed to get three wickets by giving 34 runs in four overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig soon returned to the pavilion when Lahore started batting, but after that an unstoppable series of wickets started falling for Lahore and at one point eight players were dismissed for 50 runs.

Here it seemed that Lahore Qalandars would break their record of 59, the lowest score in PSL history.

See also  When Hu Henghua dispatched the epidemic prevention and control work in Jiangbei District, Yuzhong District, he emphasized that we should seize the main contradiction and make every effort to overcome difficulties and resolutely fight and win the battle of epidemic annihilation.

But Haris Rauf and David Vizey showed little resistance and brought the score to 76. However, their efforts proved insufficient to change the result of the match and thus the entire team of Lahore Qalandars was dismissed with a score of 76.

Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets and Osama Mir two wickets for Multan Sultans. While Sam Billings was the top scorer of Lahore Qalandars with 19 scores.

Lahore Qalandars still have a chance to reach the finals, if they defeat the winner of the second playoff, they will play the final against Multan Sultans to settle the account of the first playoff as well as their PSL seven. will be able to successfully defend the trophy.

You may also like

1917: a Bosnian minaret in the Dolomites? /...

Little Argenis Martínez Bookstore, a tribute to the...

The Escazú Agreement – Chocó7días.com

MBDA: cooperation is our strength

Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor...

They highlight the empowerment of women from La...

Adding bricks and tiles to the great cause...

Mattarella in Florence for the Chambers of Commerce...

Nunchía communities without cell phone signal due to...

Champions League ** Naples – Eintracht Frankfurt **...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy