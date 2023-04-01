1st degree delivery by 5 June 2023

The Archaeological and Landscape Park of the Valley of the Temples of Agrigento has called a design competition for the restoration and conservation of the Greek Theater of Eraclea Minoawith the aim of enhancing the archaeological site, the surrounding area and improving the accessibility of the reception area.

The intervention will have to pursue the objectives of protection, preservation, enhancement and communication of the value of the cultural asset in compliance with the delicate balance between history and the needs of the present. The conservation needs will have to harmonize with the landscape and the archaeological context, demonstrating a careful sensitivity towards the site and the ability to establish a dialogue with the archaeological pre-existence.

Design solutions are required that ensure the accessibility of the areas, the environmental recovery of the areas around the Theatre, the creation of new visitor routes and the improvement of the parking area.

It is up to the designers to decide whether to include a cover or architectural elements for protection and conservation, which must have the least possible impact. It is necessary to avoid any architectural ambitions that are not strictly functional to safeguarding the archaeological monument, which remains the main focus of the design intervention.

The materials used must not only be environmentally friendly, but also suitable for the building and its context. The structure must have a reversible character and the support systems must be limited as much as possible, equipped with anchors to the ground, external or with flexible contact points.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work, including safety charges, is € 3,500,000.00, net of VAT

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition, free of charge and anonymously, is divided into two levels:

the first stage – elaboration of ideas proposals – is aimed at selecting FIVE creative proposals, to be admitted to the second stage.

the second level – project elaboration – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors.

Required documents

Illustrative report – maximum 2 A4 format pages

– maximum 2 A4 format pages Consistency check with the DIP

with the DIP 1 board UNI A1 format containing the representation of the design idea with a planimetric scheme, functional schemes of the different levels and three-dimensional representations of the external volumes in the maximum number of two (made using graphics and/or study model images).

Evaluation criteria

up to 40 points | originality of the proposal concerning the architectural value of the infrastructure design idea which contributes to the valorisation of the area and which takes into account the integration of the work in the territorial, archaeological, landscape and urban context of reference, making explicit the compositional aspects also in relation to the relationship with the local reality and with the particular environment and landscape of the area.

| concerning the architectural value of the infrastructure design idea which contributes to the valorisation of the area and which takes into account the integration of the work in the territorial, archaeological, landscape and urban context of reference, making explicit the compositional aspects also in relation to the relationship with the local reality and with the particular environment and landscape of the area. up to 40 points | quality of the proposal conceptual and design that guarantees the work an optimal organization of the spaces of the entire area, the optimal connection between them, and a careful historical analysis of the places subject to redevelopment and in particular of the typology of materials having compatible characteristics.

| conceptual and design that guarantees the work an optimal organization of the spaces of the entire area, the optimal connection between them, and a careful historical analysis of the places subject to redevelopment and in particular of the typology of materials having compatible characteristics. up to 20 points | technical-economic evaluation of costs of realization and their adequacy in relation to the typology of the archaeological site.

award

1st place: 33,519.16 euros

2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th place: 5,586.52 euros each

amounts, intended net of social security charges and VAT

Announcement and documentation

[ concorsiawn.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.