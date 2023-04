In the race for the title fight in the Admiral 2nd league and thus promotion to the Bundesliga, the top duo did not shine at the start of the 21st round on Friday evening. SKN St. Pölten did not get more than 2: 2 at SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz and thus only half used the mistake of the pursuer Blau-Weiss Linz, who had equal points, who lost 1: 2 at the previous bottom place Young Violets Austria Vienna.

