PAVIA

Tonight at 20.30 at the Fortunati stadium the midweek round of group A of Excellence will be staged (scheduled as the 16th first leg even if the fifth match played of the season): for Pavia it is certainly a final exam because a newly promoted Solbiatese arrives after having swept the Promotion championship last year, but aiming for the top areas. After a false start, two defeats at the beginning of the championship, in Pero for 2-0 on the field of Club Milano and at home with Verbano, the Solbiatese has slipped 2 consecutive victories, both obtained with the score of 3-0 in Giussano with the Vis Nova and last Sunday on the Vergiatese, thanks to goals from Becerri, Torraca and the former Pavia of last season Amelotti.

The target

The goal of Pavia is to confirm its brilliant start in Group A of Excellence (3 wins and 1 draw) which today make it the lone leaders of a very short ranking, but which in the higher areas already finds the predictions by the experts in the summer market. Pavia and Solbiatese find themselves in an official competition after 25 years of play outs at the end of the 1996-1997 tournament which decreed the relegation of Pavia to Serie D from C2 right on the Solbiate Arno field in the play outs. Then after many years of Serie C for Pavia and, instead, for Solbiatese in lower categories, today it is again an official direct confrontation. «The Solbiatese is a very strong team that after losing the first two matches has begun to grind goals and victories – underlines Maurizio Tassi -. Surely the Becerri-Scapinello attacking duo is among the best, if not the strongest, of the championship and therefore our defense will be called upon to confirm itself against quality strikers such as those of Solbiatese. Training? Surely, by playing every three days, assessments are also made on the physical aspect, but we are lucky to have a great group and anyone who plays as always will give their best ». Trajkovic alone should not be forced today and will more easily return to full capacity from next Sunday. For the rest, Lapo Radaelli is also available and on the outsiders between him, Ferroni, Ammirati and Nucera mister Tassi will be able to choose for the starting eleven. As in the middle of the field, Kanteh is an alternative to the titular trio. Bigotto who started off the bench on Sunday is eligible for a 1 ‘jersey. In all departments it will depend on the under rule on the choices for the eleven holder. Also because, as we saw also in Muggiò, the changes in the race were fundamental in all departments for Tassi to better manage the race and take home three heavy points from Brianza. Probable formations.

Pavia (4-3-3): 1 Chinchilla; 2 Ferroni, 3 Ioance, 5 Concina, 6 Ammirati (Nucera); 8 Maione (Kanteh), 4 Sarzi, 11 Giani; 7 Calvi (Bigotto), 10 Garcia, 9 Principe. All Taxes.

Solbiatese (4-3-1-2): 27 Dominici; 2 D. Lonardi, 13 Novello, 26 Casagrande, 23 L.Lonardi, 29 Pandiani, 21 Pellini, 7 Mezzotero; 3 Mei; 19 Becerri, 10 Scapinello: All. Gennari. Referee: Beretta from Bergamo.