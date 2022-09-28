IVREA. Mandatory reservations are still open (www.incantosummerfestival.it) to attend the two evenings, with free admission, of the Enchantment Summer Festival which will return to Ivrea on Saturday 1 October and Sunday 2, at the Auditorium Officina H, in via Monte Navale 2, at 9 pm. Initially scheduled for July, and postponed to these dates at the beginning of the month, the grandiose show, which has now become one of the most popular events of the Ivrea season, arrives in the city with an important novelty: the artistic direction of Roby Facchinetti, singer-songwriter, former keyboardist and lead vocal of Pooh, who, among other things, will be the protagonist of the two evenings as a singer, alongside the competitors of the traditional competition.

A legend of Italian music, which the organizer of the festival, Mauro Cignetti, extracted from his magic hat, in an attempt to fill the huge void left by Vittorio De Scalzi, founder of the New Trolls and above all a friend, his alter ego in the organization of the festival, which passed away last July. De Scalzi, among other things, will be remembered during the event, as well as a tribute will be reserved for Stefano d’Orazio, the unforgotten drummer of the Poohs, who left forever in 2020, due to Covid.

The Incanto Summer Festival, of course, will revolve around emerging young people, 15 in this 2022 edition, according to the rule that Cignetti and De Scalzi set, conceiving it, which wants pure talent and those who express it vocally and artistically, accompanied by music to be the absolute protagonist. strictly live. And what music! In fact, Cignetti and his team will field none other than the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, seven of the greatest Italian session musicians and a group of choristers coming directly from the Sunshine Gospel Choir directed by Alex Negro to accompany the competitors. , selected in a series of auditions throughout the peninsula, and the big guests.

During the two evenings, in fact, the festival stage will welcome, as always, illustrious and highly appreciated presences by the public, both in terms of music and shows and entertainment. There will be Gnu Quartet, composed of Raffaele Rebaudengo on viola, Francesca Rapetti on flute, Roberto Izzo on violin and Stefano Cabrera on cello, tenor Francesco Malapena, considered the heir of Enrico Caruso, and Rosanna Russo, opera-pop-soul singer Neapolitan, former collaborator of Zucchero and Andrea Bocelli.

The space dedicated to entertainment will feature two comedians-stand-up comedians of those who drive Zelig’s audience crazy. The artistic director Roby Facchinetti will be celebrated as an author, as each of the competitors will also have to try their hand at a song that bears his signature, freely chosen among the hundreds written from the birth of Pooh to today. That’s not all: Facchinetti, during the second evening, will sing a few verses with each of them. Also for this reason, in the now imminent edition, the Incanto Summer Festival has given itself, on social media, the subtitle ofand Roby Facchinetti’s festival. An unmissable event, therefore, for two very pleasant evenings dedicated to talent and good music.