Home World New ECB index measures geopolitical risk (and war) on the stock market
World

New ECB index measures geopolitical risk (and war) on the stock market

by admin
New ECB index measures geopolitical risk (and war) on the stock market

Servicewar and stock exchanges

The war in Ukraine has a negative impact on the stock exchanges closest to Kiev, in a sample of 80 countries. After the spike in news on the conflict, markets remain tense

by Isabella Bufacchi

Measuring geopolitical risk on equity markets is difficult because geopolitical effects are difficult to identify. But quantifying the impact is not impossible. This is demonstrated by a new study and a new ECB index that measure the geopolitical tensions on global markets unleashed by the war in Ukraine.

Geographical distance and real-time news
In a blog published today on the ECB website, entitled “How the markets react to war and geopolitics”, the effect of …

See also  [News Highlights]Officials admit that the out-of-control Shanghai epidemic is "spicy eyes" | Shanghai closed city | CCP's reset policy | Shanghai Pudong

You may also like

Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve...

Raid in northern Iraq: at least 7 dead...

A lock of hair for Mahsa Amini and...

The horrors of the French porn industry: 4...

Singapore Airlines plane received bomb threat, Air Force...

The gas leak from Nord Stream, Moscow accuses...

“Away asbestos from cities”, the EU asks member...

Belgium, one dead in a raid against a...

Hurricane Ian increases power and heads for Florida,...

Hurricane “Ian” is about to hit, many airports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy